Chargers’ offense a work in progress after costly mistakes vs. Cowboys
Chargers coach Brandon Staley hasn’t lost patience with his offense after his team failed to score more than 20 points for the second consecutive game to start the season. He’s focused on the production and potential of a Justin Herbert-led offense with many new pieces. Staley’s excitement in the process showed when he referred to Herbert as the best player on the field after the Chargers’ 20-17 setback against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.www.dailynews.com
Comments / 0