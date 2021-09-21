Students can enjoy drive-in movie during back-to-school celebration

Kids who recently returned to the classroom will have the chance to enjoy themselves during an event set for this week in Lafayette.

The Helpful Neighbors non-profit is partnering with Onetelemed, Checkpoint, Willow Charter Academy, and councilman Abraham Rubin to host a back-to-school celebration on Saturday, September 25. It will feature a drive-in movie screening of The Black Panther.

The free event will be held at the Mouton Pool parking lot, located at 1101 Mudd Avenue.

Kids will also have the chance to take photos with The Black Panther and enjoy popcorn and drinks while watching the movie.

Organizers hope the event will help bring some levity after difficult recent events.

"These are hard times for everybody, during the pandemic, people displaced from Hurricane Ida," said Helpful Neighbors president James Parker. "It just makes you feel good to do something for the kids, the parents also."

Lineup on the 25th will begin at 6:45 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel