Lafayette, LA

Students can enjoy drive-in movie during back-to-school celebration

By KATC News
 10 days ago
Kids who recently returned to the classroom will have the chance to enjoy themselves during an event set for this week in Lafayette.

The Helpful Neighbors non-profit is partnering with Onetelemed, Checkpoint, Willow Charter Academy, and councilman Abraham Rubin to host a back-to-school celebration on Saturday, September 25. It will feature a drive-in movie screening of The Black Panther.

The free event will be held at the Mouton Pool parking lot, located at 1101 Mudd Avenue.

Kids will also have the chance to take photos with The Black Panther and enjoy popcorn and drinks while watching the movie.

Organizers hope the event will help bring some levity after difficult recent events.

"These are hard times for everybody, during the pandemic, people displaced from Hurricane Ida," said Helpful Neighbors president James Parker. "It just makes you feel good to do something for the kids, the parents also."

Lineup on the 25th will begin at 6:45 p.m.

Shadows Arts & Crafts Fair rescheduled

The Shadows-on-the-Teche Fall Arts and Crafts Fair has been rescheduled and will now take place on Saturday, October 9 from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. in the Shadows' gardens, according to Thursday's press release.
MPCS Triathlon rescheduled to Oct. 17

Miles Perret Cancer Services announce that the 2021 MPCS Triathlon has been rescheduled to Sunday, October 17 at 7:00 am. All participants that were registered for the previous date have been automatically signed up for the new date.
Giant Omelette Celebration in Abbeville has been canceled

The 2021 Giant Omelette Celebration in Abbeville has been canceled. Organizers shared the news in a social media post Thursday. They tell KATC, "After much discussion about the Delta Variant of Covid 19 and weighing the gravity of the situation in our area the board of The Giant Omelette Celebration has decided that the safe thing to do is to cancel this year’s celebration. We cannot with a clear conscience put our membership, our vendors, bands and all who come out to help us celebrate in a situation that could lead to the spread of this disease."
NOLA Halloween parade set to roll Oct. 23

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued the following statement on Wednesday regarding the Krewe of Boo:. “I am happy to approve the Krewe of Boo parade, rolling once again in New Orleans this fall,” said Mayor Cantrell. “In consultation with our public health leadership team, I am allowing this event to move forward and will be keeping a close eye on how it unfolds. This is a step towards the return of Mardi Gras next spring. What happens next depends on what we do right now! Our people have worked hard to blunt the spread of the Delta variant, and that hard work created an environment where it’s safe for the Krewe of Boo to roll.”
Lafayette PARC department to host Health Fair

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s PARC Department is hosting a Health Fair this weekend. The health fair will take place at the Thomas Recreation Center located at 301 Geraldine Drive in Lafayette on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
