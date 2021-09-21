CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennesseans invited to vote on next license plate design

By Caroline Sutton
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXiyv_0c2YQCJg00

Tennesseans can help choose the next standard license plate design, which will be available to the public in January 2022.

The state is required to update its license plate design every eight years.

"As Tennessee celebrates 225 years of statehood, it’s a perfect time to redesign our license plate and feature the Tri-Star that represents each of our state’s unique grand divisions," said Gov. Bill Lee. "We welcome all Tennesseans to cast their vote and play a role in choosing this piece of our state’s history."

State statute says the license plates must display "Tennessee," "Volunteer State," and "TNvacation.com," in addition to the county name and expiration decal locations.

Voting began on Monday and will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on September 27. Click here to cast your vote .

The winning license plate design will be announced later this fall.

Comments / 19

David Robertson
10d ago

I don't like any of them:We are the volunteer state. Not Vacation State. Please show other examples.

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plates#Design#Tennesseans
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy