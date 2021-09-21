CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Record hot today, cold front to the rescue

By Chief Meteorologist Chris Suchan
news4sanantonio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 3 p.m. this afternoon, San Antonio is 99 degrees and will either tie or break the record high for the day of 100 set back in 1947. Del Rio is already up to 104 and could climb another degree or two as well. Humidity levels are dropping in this intense heat which is making for a "dry heat" day. As the sun sets, we'll only see slow cooling around the area and humidity levels will climb again as daytime heating which causes mixing of the atmosphere shuts off. It'll be a very mild, muggy night with patchy clouds around the area.

news4sanantonio.com

