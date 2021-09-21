CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Independence, MO

‘My heart aches’: Springfield officer emotional after Independence officer’s kidney donation

By Shannon O'Brien
fox4kc.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Springfield police officer in need of a kidney got the gift of life from an Independence brother in blue who lost his life in the line of duty. Police officers put their lives at risk every day to keep their community safe, sometimes making the ultimate sacrifice. Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans is one of them, shot and killed last week after responding to a call.

fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
City
Independence, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Independence, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Biden signs government funding bill to prevent shutdown

Washington — The House and Senate on Thursday both approved a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies open through early December and staves off a partial government shutdown, just hours before funding is set to expire. The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, passed the Senate in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Donation#Kidneys#Aches

Comments / 0

Community Policy