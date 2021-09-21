Yuba City reaches agreement for citywide fiber-optic network

Yuba City announced a partnership on Monday for a citywide fiber-optic network with SiFi Networks at no cost to the city, according to a city news release.

SiFi Networks is an international fiber-optic network developer that funds, builds and operates community-wide networks that enable internet service providers to deliver fast internet, video and phone. According to the release, Yuba City is the eighth city in California to sign up for SiFi Networks’ FiberCity initiative.

“We are excited to offer a fiber-optic network solution to our community via SiFi Networks. This is an important step for the future growth and prosperity for our residents and businesses,” Yuba City Mayor Marc Boomgaarden said via the release. “Through this partnership, we ensure that Yuba City is leading on the technological forefront and providing the necessary infrastructure for our citizens and economy to thrive well into the future.”

SiFi contacted City Manager Dave Vaughn in February expressing interest in investing approximately $70-80 million in Yuba City to build and operate a citywide, gigabit speed open access fiber network to every residence and business, without the use of any municipal taxpayer subsidy toward its construction, Vaughn said Monday. Earlier this month, city council voted to adopt a resolution entering into a right-of-way and use agreement with SiFi Networks.

“As the right-of-way use agreement applies to the city of Yuba City, the fiber network will be installed throughout the incorporated city limits,” Vaughn said in an email. “At this point in time, the fiber network will not be installed in unincorporated areas adjacent to the city.”

SiFi will be installing the fiber in city streets. Vaughn said the next phase of the project is SiFi surveying the city to determine the location of existing utilities within roadways. The survey activities should not impact traffic significantly.

“As part of the encroachment permit process, SiFi will be required to submit traffic control plans for the installation of the fiber,” Vaughn said. “It is expected that there will be some impacts to traffic at that time.”

He said SiFi will privately fund, build and operate the system. SiFi is also required to pay the city up to $100,000 per year to cover staff’s time to process SiFi encroachment permit applications. SiFi has up to two years to commence construction and then up to three years to complete construction. Construction will begin after surveying and design are completed and permits are obtained.

The fiber network will run through every street in the city so all residents, businesses and facilities have access. It will allow multiple internet providers to access the network with the goal to enhance access, stimulate competition to create better market choices, prices and customer service, according to the release.

Residents and businesses can register their interest in FiberCity at https://bit.ly/3lFRC8F for updates on the project.