CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL receiving leader Deebo Samuel off to a blazing start with the 49ers

By Adithya Peruvemba
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

419 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Fransisco's star wide receiver Deebo Samuel had himself another very impressive game in last week's close competition with the Philadelphia Eagles. Even more promising for the 49ers is the fact that the third year wideout had a good performance against Eagles secondary and Darius Slay in the low scoring, grit and grind game. The final score ended up being a 17-11 win, but the Niners had an otherwise stagnant offense for most of the game, being shut down by Philadephia's strong run defense.

www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
49erswebzone

49ers’ Deebo Samuel on bout with Eagles: ‘We’re just trying to feed off last week’s win’

234 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Fransisco 49ers third-year wideout Deebo Samuel broke out onto the scene once again during Week 1 against the Detroit Lions last Sunday. The wide receiver put up impressive numbers with 9 catches and a touchdown for a total of 189 yards, the second-highest receiving total by any Niners player on opening week. This comes as a relief to San Fransisco as Samuel once again looked like the promising player he previously showed flashes of whenever he was healthy.
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Combined for over 100 yards in win

Samuel had six receptions (eight targets) for 93 yards and rushed twice for eight yards in Sunday's 17-11 win over the Eagles. Samuel suffered a scare late in the contest when he was seen sitting down and favoring his leg on the sidelines, but it was confirmed that he was just dealing with a quadriceps cramp and did not suffer an injury, according to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. On the field, the 25-year-old picked up where he left off after leading the 49ers in receiving against the Lions in Week 1. Samuel recorded five more targets than the next wideout, and it has become apparent that he has become Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite target early on this season as both players bounce back from injury-plagued 2020 campaigns. The Green Bay Packers will be on tap for the 49ers next Sunday in a primetime matchup.
NFL
Niners Nation

Deebo’s bully ball persona is a perfect reflection of the 49ers

RB Trey Sermon (head) FB Kyle Juszczyk (cramps) Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s hoping Mitchell’s injury is just a stinger. Mitchell returned to the game. Shanahan indicated that Mitchell would receive more tests tomorrow. Sermon is dealing with a concussion. He will go into protocol this week. Kyle Shanahan...
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers’ Deebo Samuel was terrified of Kyle Shanahan during his rookie season

248 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Kyle Shanahan is tough on his wide receivers. That's a little tidbit that San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel revealed on Wednesday night during his interview on 95.7 The Game's Damon, Ratto & Kolsky show. In fact, as a rookie in 2019, the receiver was downright frightened of his then-new head coach.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Aaron Wilson
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
Person
George Kittle
NBC Sports

Deebo shares why he was briefly down on field in 49ers' win

PHILADELPHIA -- Deebo Samuel was smiling ear-to-ear after the 49ers' 17-11 win over the Eagles on Sunday, but there was a moment in the game where he was in serious pain. With the high rate of injuries on the 49ers' roster through the first two weeks, it was understandable why there was concern when Samuel was seen sitting on the field during the game, his face expressing severe discomfort.
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo off to historic 49ers start through first two weeks

There already has been the good, the bad and the ugly of the 49ers' start to the 2021 NFL season. San Francisco stands at 2-0 after outlasting the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, and perhaps the brightest star has been a third-year pro who is making a big leap for this offense.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Deebo Samuel: Lined up on the wrong side before big play against Eagles

*30 for 30 Voice* What if I told you, the biggest play of the game was, actually, started with someone lined up on the wrong side of the field?. You don’t have to believe me; just listen to Deebo Samuel, the current league leader in yards, who appeared on Damon, Ratto, and Kolsky on Wednesday to talk about his fast start. When asked about his catch and run, Samuel dropped this bombshell that set up the 49ers' first score of the day with seconds left in the first half.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Week 2’s Toughest Start/Sit Decisions: Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel, Mike Williams (2021 Fantasy Football)

Every week fantasy football owners are confronted with difficult lineup questions. Who should you start, and who should you sit? That’s what many are left asking, often with little help. It’s good you landed here, as we can help each week using our Who Should I Start tool. Simply type in several players that you are deciding between per position or for your flex and we will let you know who the experts would start and who they would sit.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Niners#The Detroit Lions#The Green Bay Packers
talesbuzz.com

Green Bay Packers must handle Deebo Samuel to beat San Francisco 49ers

After trouncing the defenseless Detroit Simbas on Monday Night Football, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers head west for a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. The Niners are one of seven remaining undefeated teams in the NFL after Week 2, with three of those teams residing in the NFC West.
NFL
49erswebzone

Deebo Samuel reveals mistake that resulted in 40-yard catch during 49ers-Eagles

223 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Deebo Samuel is the NFL's leading receiver. During Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles, he didn't have a touchdown, but the San Francisco 49ers wideout helped set one up at the end of the first half. On the play before Jauan Jennings' touchdown, Samuel hauled in a Jimmy Garoppolo-thrown pass in the middle of the field and turned it into a 40-yard reception that moved the Niners offense to the Eagles' 11-yard line, setting up Garoppolo-to-Jennings for the go-ahead score.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

The Packers haven’t faced anyone like Deebo Samuel yet

Through two games of the 2021, Packers CB Jaire Alexander has been excellent. It’s what we’ve come to expect from him at this point. Coming off an All-Pro caliber 2020 season, Jaire has shown no signs of slowing down in the first two weeks of 2021. When you play an...
NFL
49erswebzone

Buy or Sell: 49ers vs. Packers Edition

72 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers are returning to Levi's Stadium for the first time in 616 days with fans in the stadium. Coincidentally, their Week 3 opponent, the Green Bay Packers, were also their opponent when fans were last allowed in the stadium, which was the 2019 NFC Championship Game, which the 49ers won 37-20.
NFL
49erswebzone

Recap: 49ers lose 30-28 heartbreaker to Packers on last-second field goal

260 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers put up a valiant effort in digging out of a 17-point deficit against the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, but it wasn't enough in the end to come out of Levi's Stadium with a win in their home opener.
NFL
Mercury News

49ers must lean on Deebo Samuel until offensive issues are sorted out

SANTA CLARA — If you’re worried about a 49ers offense that has had its issues at running back and wide receiver and has stalled out too many times over the past two weeks, consider where they’d be without Deebo Samuel. It is Samuel, and not $75 million tight end George...
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Deebo Samuel has become the tone-setter for the 49ers offense

One of the most pleasant surprises this season has been the performance from Deebo Samuel. The third-year wideout is among the league leaders in targets, receiving yards, and yards per reception. Beyond the numbers, Samuel has learned what it takes to become a professional football player. Kyle Shanahan spoke about...
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy