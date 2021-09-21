NFL receiving leader Deebo Samuel off to a blazing start with the 49ers
419 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Fransisco's star wide receiver Deebo Samuel had himself another very impressive game in last week's close competition with the Philadelphia Eagles. Even more promising for the 49ers is the fact that the third year wideout had a good performance against Eagles secondary and Darius Slay in the low scoring, grit and grind game. The final score ended up being a 17-11 win, but the Niners had an otherwise stagnant offense for most of the game, being shut down by Philadephia's strong run defense.www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0