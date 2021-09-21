Federal funding for small businesses impacted by Glenwood Canyon mudslides
Traffic continues to flow through Glenwood Canyon on Interstate 70 after multiple mudslide closures weeks ago. Western Slope businesses noted their struggles in a business poll through the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce. President, Diane Schwenke, with the area chamber says, “Out of the 150 plus members that responded, 75% of them saw some sort of an impact to their business as a result of the canyon closure.”www.westernslopenow.com
