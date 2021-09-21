Eagles are hiding Jalen Hurts’ biggest weakness

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... His next assignment is to fluster former second-second pick Jalen Hurts, a QB that isn’t as potentially lethal in the air as Herbert, but offers a much bigger challenge on the ground. Hurts has been known to make things happen with his legs — either extending plays for downfield heaves or carving off chunks himself in the rushing game — presenting a different type of challenge for Parsons on Monday night. For his part, the Cowboys defensive rookie dynamo sees Hurts as next QB on his list to bury. “I would say every quarterback that’s on the season is on the hit list,” Parsons told media on Wednesday. “I want all of them. Herbert was just the guy I had that week. But Hurts, he’s on the hit list now too. You got to look at it like you’re trying to be the Terminator out there.”

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO