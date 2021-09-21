CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles are hiding Jalen Hurts’ biggest weakness

By Aryanna Prasad
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles are hiding Jalen Hurts’ biggest hurdle in plain sight: Hurts makes few reads toward the middle of the field. A great coach can design plays around a team’s weaker spots, a prime example being Bill Belichick’s adaptable game plans that vastly vary between seasons. For example, Belichick’s...

FanSided

3 Bold Predictions for Jalen Hurts in Eagles-Cowboys Matchup

Jalen Hurts’ first season as the Philadelphia Eagles full-time starting quarterback has seen some ups and downs. The second-year quarterback threw three touchdown passes in a 32-6 blowout of the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, but he struggled against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, completing just 12 of his 23 pass attempts. He did add a rushing touchdown to salvage his stat line for the day.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts tops Lamar Jackson in this wild stat comparison

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) We’ve only seen one week of Philadelphia Eagles football, but you’re either on the Jalen Hurts hype train, or you’re not. Birds fans tend to be…. opinionated about these kinds of things. Hurts impressed in the Eagles’ season opener so much...
Eagles Film Breakdown: How Jalen Hurts thrived against the Falcons

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia Eagles analysis comes from a special guest submission by Tim Jenkins. You can follow him on Twitter and be sure to check him out on YouTube for his weekly film reviews throughout the season. Jalen Hurts went absolutely nuts in Week 1...
Philadelphia Eagles: How does Jalen Hurts remain as QB1 going forward?

Okay, Philadelphia Eagles fans, this is the mother of all questions. What does quarterback Jalen Hurts have to do to earn his starting spot past this season? There are fans who have their doubts, but QB1 has a season-long audition to seize the role of being the Eagles franchise quarterback.
Russell Wilson
Mac Jones
Eagles News: Jalen Hurts featured on list of Week 2 bold predictions

1.) Jalen Hurts finishes as a top 5 QB this week. Justification: Jalen feasted on Atlanta last week, scoring 3 TDs. I’m not entirely sure what’s going on with the SF defense—who got carved up by Jared Goff and Detroit last week—but Jalen and the Eagles’ offense is assuredly better, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him put up similar type stats. It hurts that the 49ers lost Jason Verrett too.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Critical of His Performance Vs. 49ers

What was missing from Jalen Hurts' performance vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts completed one of the longest passes in Eagles history Sunday. He didn’t do a whole lot else. A week after a dazzling performance against the Falcons, Hurts sputtered through a difficult day Sunday...
Watch Eagles vs. 49ers: Time, odds, prediction as Jalen Hurts, Jimmy Garoppolo battle in Week 2 showdown

The Philadelphia Eagles were the biggest surprise in the NFL in Week 1, beating the Atlanta Falcons by 26 points on the road in an impressive debut from Nick Sirianni as head coach. Jalen Hurts finished 27 of 35 for 364 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in that blowout victory, while also rushing for 62 yards. Hurts’ performance grasped how the Eagles have rallied around Sirianni, which the San Francisco 49ers have noticed as they head to Lincoln Financial Field for a Week 2 showdown.
Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts can't complete comeback in Eagles' 17-11 loss to 49ers

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and his Philadelphia Eagles dropped to 1-1 on the season following a 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Hurts completed 12-of-23 pass attempts for 193 yards along with 82 rushing yards on 10 carries. Although the Eagles fell short, there was no shortage of big plays from Hurts both through the air and on the ground.
Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts Proves Critics Wrong In Week 1

Although, it’s only for one game, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts just notified the league that he should be considered a talented quarterback. In the first game of the season, he recorded 264 yards and completed 27 of 35 passes and three touchdowns, per source. Not to mention, he ran for 62 yards and didn’t turn the ball over once on the road at Atlanta. The Eagles prevailed against the Atlanta Falcons winning 32-6.
LOOK: Eagles coach shows up to presser wearing a Jalen Hurts t-shirt

The Jalen Hurts hype is very real in Philadelphia right now. The Eagles are notorious for having one of the toughest fan bases outside of the New York market, but everyone is buying in on the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback heading into Week 2. The newest development is about...
Jalen Hurts, Eagles face tough challenge vs. 49ers

Jalen Hurts won over the city of Philadelphia with one outstanding performance. Now he gets to play in front of a packed stadium at home for the first time knowing how well he played last week won’t matter. As he says often, “Rent is due every day.”. “A game with...
Eagles News: Micah Parsons says Jalen Hurts is on his “hit list”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... His next assignment is to fluster former second-second pick Jalen Hurts, a QB that isn’t as potentially lethal in the air as Herbert, but offers a much bigger challenge on the ground. Hurts has been known to make things happen with his legs — either extending plays for downfield heaves or carving off chunks himself in the rushing game — presenting a different type of challenge for Parsons on Monday night. For his part, the Cowboys defensive rookie dynamo sees Hurts as next QB on his list to bury. “I would say every quarterback that’s on the season is on the hit list,” Parsons told media on Wednesday. “I want all of them. Herbert was just the guy I had that week. But Hurts, he’s on the hit list now too. You got to look at it like you’re trying to be the Terminator out there.”
What does Jalen Hurts have for an encore vs. San Francisco? | Locked On Eagles

It was a shockingly good debut for Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Atlanta. Hurts' day in Atlanta was up there with some of the best Week 1 performances the organization has ever seen. Michael Vick replacing Kevin Kolb as the starter against...
