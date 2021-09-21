FOX13 presses city leaders on what actions they are taking to make Memphis streets safer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another violent weekend in Memphis left four people dead in just five hours Sunday morning.

FOX13 is pressing city council members to determine what steps they’re taking to make Memphis streets safer.

FOX13 spoke with Councilmember Martavius Jones. He said he’s going to have a discussion with his colleagues Tuesday about the recent murders during their committee meeting.

Jones says it is time to go back to the drawing board and talk about allocating more money for programs that would reduce crime.

“I’ve heard of different gun buy-back programs,” Jones said. “We didn’t talk about that during budget. Hopefully, there could be some funds available for us to do something like that.”

Memphis police say there have been 195 murders in Memphis this year.

This time last year, there were 196.

So far this year, there have been 223 homicides.

