CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

FOX13 presses city leaders on what actions they are taking to make Memphis streets safer

By Siobhan Riley, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EyNCS_0c2YOPKd00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another violent weekend in Memphis left four people dead in just five hours Sunday morning.

FOX13 is pressing city council members to determine what steps they’re taking to make Memphis streets safer.

FOX13 spoke with Councilmember Martavius Jones. He said he’s going to have a discussion with his colleagues Tuesday about the recent murders during their committee meeting.

Jones says it is time to go back to the drawing board and talk about allocating more money for programs that would reduce crime.

“I’ve heard of different gun buy-back programs,” Jones said. “We didn’t talk about that during budget. Hopefully, there could be some funds available for us to do something like that.”

Memphis police say there have been 195 murders in Memphis this year.

This time last year, there were 196.

So far this year, there have been 223 homicides.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Jones901
10d ago

You can’t make the streets safe!! That will take the hoods come as 1 and fighting them back will stop that, so stop talking cause talking don’t work you all did that 27 years and gotten no where so start fighting back, every good person in the hood all block to block come as 1 and take your neighborhood back you will win over the bad men and women. Just like I said every good person hood to hood and block to block and take where you live back.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman injured in overnight shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person in critical condition. Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Barr Avenue around 5:20 a.m. A woman was injured and rushed to Regional One in critical condition, police said. A known...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MPD cancels City Watch for 13-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 10 A.M. Memphis police have canceled a City Watch alert for a missing 13-year-old girl. Cambriya Dye has been found. Memphis Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. Cambriya Dye was last seen walking in the 1500 block of Brookins just before 1 a.m. on...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Missouri man arrested after drugs appear in social media sales post

REEDS SPRING, Mo. — If you’re going to sell something on social media and are posting a photograph, it’s a good idea not to include illegal drugs in the picture. A Missouri man is accused of drug possession after authorities were alerted to a photo on a Facebook Marketplace page, KFVS reported. The photograph showed a catalytic converter for sale, but what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine in a bag was also in the posted image, according to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
64K+
Followers
67K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy