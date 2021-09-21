2 dead after man jumps from Yonkers building, lands on man below: police

YONKERS, N.Y. — A man jumped from a high-rise building in Yonkers on Monday and struck an apparent innocent bystander below, killing the 61-year-old man, police said.

The incident happened at Cromwell Towers on Locust Hill Avenue, according to authorities.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said a “distraught” 25-year-old man jumped off the roof of the building and fell 12 stories onto the roof of the parking garage below, where he struck the 61-year-old man.

Both men died at the scene, police said.

The investigation remained active Monday night. Detectives interviewed witnesses and family members, and were reviewing surveillance video, however, they do not suspect foul play.

Police said the incident “appears to be a tragic situation” and offered their condolences to the families of both men.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.

