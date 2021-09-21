Special Weather Statement issued for Clayton by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-20 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Iowa...and southwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Clayton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Clayton and Grant Counties through 815 PM CDT At 748 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Muscoda to near Cassville. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Platteville, Lancaster, Fennimore, Cuba City, Muscoda, Hazel Green, Dickeyville, Cassville, Preston, Georgetown, Beetown, Arthur, Montfort, Potosi, Livingston, Centerville, Mount Ida, Ellenboro, Blue River and Tennyson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPHalerts.weather.gov
