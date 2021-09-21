Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-20 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Crawford County through 815 PM CDT At 748 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Mccune, or 7 miles southwest of Girard, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pittsburg... Frontenac Girard... Arma Cherokee... Mulberry Chicopee... Mccune Franklin... Beulah Opolis... Yale Ringo... Lone Oak MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPHalerts.weather.gov
