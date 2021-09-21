CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grant County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 14:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Iowa...and southwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Grant Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Clayton and Grant Counties through 815 PM CDT At 748 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Muscoda to near Cassville. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Platteville, Lancaster, Fennimore, Cuba City, Muscoda, Hazel Green, Dickeyville, Cassville, Preston, Georgetown, Beetown, Arthur, Montfort, Potosi, Livingston, Centerville, Mount Ida, Ellenboro, Blue River and Tennyson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Cuba City, WI
County
Grant County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Montfort, WI
City
Platteville, WI
City
Blue River, WI
City
Potosi, WI
City
Livingston, WI
City
Muscoda, WI
City
Hazel Green, WI
CBS News

Biden signs government funding bill to prevent shutdown

Washington — The House and Senate on Thursday both approved a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies open through early December and staves off a partial government shutdown, just hours before funding is set to expire. The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, passed the Senate in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Ellenboro

Comments / 0

Community Policy