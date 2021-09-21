CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird among 500 women athletes urging Supreme Court to protect abortion rights

By Brady Henderson
ESPN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- A group of prominent women athletes, including soccer star Megan Rapinoe and basketball standouts Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to protect abortion rights in a case involving Mississippi's Republican-backed bid to ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Abortion opponents...

www.espn.com

Comments / 69

Him 鬼
10d ago

women are the 2nd biggest murderers in human history right after gravity. women need to learn to be more responsible with their womb.

Reply(8)
23
horatio Emilius
10d ago

Carpet Crunching Queer should be tarred and feathered and put on a rail for public display. There is no good in her. Baby killer!

Reply(1)
25
Guest
10d ago

“"As women athletes and people in sports, we must have the power to make important decisions about our own bodies and exert control over our reproductive lives,"......what about the pregnant men Megan? How could you forget to mention them?

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

If Amy Coney Barrett means what she just said, she should resign from the Supreme Court right now

While speaking at a lecture hosted by the University of Lousville’s McConnell Center, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed faux concern over the American public’s belief that the highest court in the country has become partisan. After she was introduced by the Republican Senate Minority Leader and proud partisan goblin Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and no, even Veep writers couldn’t have made this mess up — Barrett said justices should be “hyper-vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too.” She went on to insist that “judicial philosophies are not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
Axios

Pence says he hopes Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday he's hopeful the majority-conservative Supreme Court secured during the Trump administration will overturn abortion rights in the United States, according to AP. Why it matters: Pence made the comments at a biennial forum held in Budapest by conservative leaders concerned about changes in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

More than 500 American women athletes warn Supreme Court of ‘devastating’ impact of abortion law

More than 500 women in various professional sport organizations across the US including the US women’s national soccer team captain, Megan Rapinoe, have signed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court urging it to reject a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks into the pregnancy.The law, which comes as part of a wave of anti-abortion legislation across conservative states in the US, is being defended in front of the Supreme Court at oral arguments set to begin in December. Attorneys for the state are seeking to directly challenge the 1973 Roe V Wade decision establishing abortion as a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashleigh Johnson
Person
Lynn Fitch
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Sue Bird
Seattle Times

Senators condemn protest at Kavanaugh’s home after Texas abortion law allowed to take effect

Senators from both political parties on Tuesday criticized an abortion rights demonstration outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh a night prior. A group of about 50 people gathered at his residence in the Washington, D.C., suburbs to protest the Supreme Court’s recent decision not to block a Texas law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy and called for Kavanaugh’s resignation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Judge halts Arizona abortion ban in 11th-hour ruling

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge granted abortion providers a preliminary injunction against a controversial Arizona abortion law hours before it was set to go into effect on Wednesday to criminalize abortions performed due to genetic issues of the fetus. U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes issued the injunction Tuesday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#Un American#The Supreme Court
Slate

Republicans Have No Idea How to Defend the Supreme Court’s Shadow Docket

Adam Serwer has a smart piece in the Atlantic this week, taking the Supreme Court justices to task for refusing to come clean about their ideological and political agendas. They want to press a radical, minoritarian conservative agenda while also, he writes, demanding “that the public acquiesce to their self-delusion that they are wise sages who hold themselves above the vulgarities of partisan politics, even as they deliver sweeping victories to a conservative movement and Republican Party that have worked for half a century to achieve those victories.” As Serwer notes, Republicans are entitled to use whatever legal means necessary to pack the court with foes of reproductive freedom. What they are not entitled to do is to both lie about that project and then rage incoherently at those who note that it happened. It’s why Mitch McConnell can’t both brag about stealing Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat and also deny that he did it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Justice Breyer Says Supreme Court Upholding Texas Abortion Ban Was 'Very, Very Wrong'

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has written a book about the court, its future with an ultra-conservative supermajority and why, even though he's in the liberal minority, he's doubtful about proposals to change the court's structure - the title of his new book, "The Authority Of The Court And The Peril Of Politics." Justice Breyer sat down for a lengthy interview with NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
WNBA
Las Cruces Sun-News

More than 500 female athletes calling on Supreme Court to rebuff Mississippi abortion law

More than 500 current and former female athletes urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to reject a Mississippi law that would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In an amicus brief filed Monday, the athletes cite the importance of "bodily integrity and decisional autonomy" to their individual careers and women's sports as a whole. The list of signatories includes 26 Olympians, 73 professional athletes, 276 college athletes and some of the biggest names in women's sports – from U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe to WNBA veterans Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy