Alzheimer's is a terrible disease that affects many people yearly, and is a common cause of dementia. Most people know it involves a change in memory, usually occurring when people grow older. However, early signs of Alzheimer's can be detected, and the earlier it is detected, the earlier it is treated. The CDC released a list of ten early warning signs of Alzheimer's. If you or a loved one has one or more of these symptoms, make sure to see a doctor immediately. Read on for all 10—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

