Music

Saweetie Signs With Full Stop Management’s Brandon Creed (EXCLUSIVE)

By Shirley Halperin and Ellise Shafer
Variety
Variety
 10 days ago

Saweetie has signed with Full Stop Management , Variety has learned. The Bay Area rapper will be represented by Brandon Creed, joining a roster that includes Lizzo, Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, Orville Peck and Mark Ronson, among others.

Full Stop was founded by Irving and Jeffrey Azoff and merged with Creed’s The Creed Co. in 2017.  The company is home to more than 40 management clients including Harry Styles, John Mayer, the Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi and Gwen Stefani.

Saweetie had previously been represented by her uncle Louis Burrell, who will stay on for a period of time, preceded by Max Gousse, who managed the rapper as she ascended the Rhythmic chart in airplay with breakout track “My Type.” Saweetie has since gone on to log several more hit songs, including “Tap In” and “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat. She is signed to Warner Records.

The 28-year-old rapper is also business-savvy, having launched her own jewelry line, created a clothing collection with PrettyLittleThing and partnered on a makeup line with Morphe this year. Most notably, she coined her own Saweetie Meal at McDonald’s in August, putting her in the company of other major music players like BTS, J Balvin and Travis Scott.

Saweetie has so far released four singles from her highly-anticipated debut album “Pretty Bitch Music,” the most recent being “Fast (Motion).” A release date for the project has not been set.

In an interview with Variety in December, Saweetie discussed her stage persona. “I think my artist persona is the superhero version of me. And by superhero, I mean a superhero who goes out into the world, performs, entertains and takes care of people,” Saweetie said. “I’m all about empowering, I’m all about having a good time and I’m all about just being me, unapologetically.”

This past weekend, Saweetie earned pro points for pressing on with a performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Stage despite her stage outfit not arriving in time — she delivered her set in plane clothes.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Variety

Variety

Comments / 0

