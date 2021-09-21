SF Mayor defends violating her own Mask Mandate [VIDEO]

A now-viral video of San Francisco Mayor London Breed violating the city’s indoor mask mandate during an outing to the Tenderloin jazz club the Black Cat has captured the attention of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” which featured the clip — as well as Breed’s response to the media — in a segment about the ongoing pandemic Tuesday night.
San Francisco mayor London Breed is defending herself after being caught on video dancing maskless at an indoor concert. Breed was seen on Thursday dancing along at a Tony! Toni! Toné! gig at the Black Cat Club in San Francisco, a city in which attendees of live indoor performances are asked to keep their masks on unless they are actively eating or drinking, per CBS SF BayArea. In her defense, Breed says she was eating and drinking at the time of the video.
San Francisco Democratic Mayor London Breed appears to have forgotten the strict rules she has instated herself to protect people during the pandemic. A photo turned up on social media showing the mayor at the Black Cat Nightclub smiling and celebrating with friends Wednesday night, according to The Blaze. No masks were in sight.
Even though COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rapidly declining in San Francisco County, the city has not set a timeline for when it may modify or lift its indoor mask mandate, which requires all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — to wear masks indoors. On Thursday night, Mayor London...
On the heels of Santa Cruz County’s lifting of the indoor mask mandate, San Francisco hints that changes to its mask mandate may be coming soon. Thanks to SFist and San Francisco Chronicle for sharing the news that San Francisco may be loosening its mask mandate soon. San Francisco public...
A secret report from the State Department concluded that the likely cause of the mysterious Havana Syndrome is not nefarious microwaves, as officials have publicly hypothesized, BuzzFeed News reports. The source of the unexplained cocktail of neurological symptoms may be something you might hear on any given evening: crickets. A scientific advisory board, the JASON group, authored the report for the bureau in 2018, two years after the first reported incident of Havana Syndrome. The report reads, “No plausible single source of energy (neither radio/microwaves nor sonic) can produce both the recorded audio/video signals and the reported medical effects. We believe the recorded sounds are mechanical or biological in origin, rather than electronic. The most likely source is the Indies short-tailed cricket.”
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union sued New York City’s police department on Thursday, saying it is illegally keeping the vast majority of officer disciplinary records out of public view. The New York Civil Liberties Union said in the lawsuit in state...
Our border patrol may soon have a tougher time getting the illegal immigration surge under control. That's because starting Thursday, a federal judge is blocking our government from deporting families with children who illegally cross the border seeking asylum.
In the early morning hours of September 29, a male suspect threw a crudely made Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the Travis County Democratic Party in East Austin, igniting a small fire. Along with the incendiary device was a still-unreleased note, described as threatening and political in nature. Immediately...
Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.
An unidentified man was seen throwing a Molotov cocktail and "threatening note" into the Travis County Democratic Party's East Sixth Street office early Wednesday morning in an apparent attempt to set the historic building on fire.
It's a standard talking point when City Hall is being assailed from both the left and right for how it handles public safety: Austin is one of the safest big cities in America. Here's the benchmark for that, with fresh data for 2020 (except for Philadelphia – that's 2019 data) that the FBI, which collects Uniform Crime Reporting stats from law enforcement agencies across the country, just released this week.
Dawn Bancroft pleaded guilty on Tuesday, September 28 for a misdemeanor charge, after the 59-year-old Pennsylvanian made a video leaving the Capitol amidst the January 6 riots saying she wanted to “shoot [Nancy Pelosi] in the friggin’ brain.” Some, including a senior District Judge, question why Bancroft wasn’t charged with a felony for threatening a government official.
Comments / 0