CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

SF Mayor defends violating her own Mask Mandate [VIDEO]

By KNSS Staff
audacy.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, vehemently defends violating her own indoor mask mandate. She's defiant after being caught maskless at a nightclub, saying 'We don't need the fun police.'

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

San Francisco Mayor Defends Herself After Video Shows Her Dancing Maskless at Indoor Concert, Defying Own Mandate

San Francisco mayor London Breed is defending herself after being caught on video dancing maskless at an indoor concert. Breed was seen on Thursday dancing along at a Tony! Toni! Toné! gig at the Black Cat Club in San Francisco, a city in which attendees of live indoor performances are asked to keep their masks on unless they are actively eating or drinking, per CBS SF BayArea. In her defense, Breed says she was eating and drinking at the time of the video.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
London Breed
funcheap.com

SF’s Mask Mandate Might Loosen Soon

On the heels of Santa Cruz County’s lifting of the indoor mask mandate, San Francisco hints that changes to its mask mandate may be coming soon. Thanks to SFist and San Francisco Chronicle for sharing the news that San Francisco may be loosening its mask mandate soon. San Francisco public...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Secret State Department Report Suggests Likely Cause of Havana Syndrome

A secret report from the State Department concluded that the likely cause of the mysterious Havana Syndrome is not nefarious microwaves, as officials have publicly hypothesized, BuzzFeed News reports. The source of the unexplained cocktail of neurological symptoms may be something you might hear on any given evening: crickets. A scientific advisory board, the JASON group, authored the report for the bureau in 2018, two years after the first reported incident of Havana Syndrome. The report reads, “No plausible single source of energy (neither radio/microwaves nor sonic) can produce both the recorded audio/video signals and the reported medical effects. We believe the recorded sounds are mechanical or biological in origin, rather than electronic. The most likely source is the Indies short-tailed cricket.”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor Of San Francisco#Police#Fran#Sf Mayor#Maskless
audacy.com

NYPD still hiding discipline files after law change: lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union sued New York City’s police department on Thursday, saying it is illegally keeping the vast majority of officer disciplinary records out of public view. The New York Civil Liberties Union said in the lawsuit in state...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Austin Chronicle

Even With “Record-Breaking” Murder Numbers, Austin Is One of America’s Safest Cities. Huh!

It's a standard talking point when City Hall is being assailed from both the left and right for how it handles public safety: Austin is one of the safest big cities in America. Here's the benchmark for that, with fresh data for 2020 (except for Philadelphia – that's 2019 data) that the FBI, which collects Uniform Crime Reporting stats from law enforcement agencies across the country, just released this week.
AUSTIN, TX
Washingtonian.com

A Growing Number of Judges Are Questioning If Capitol Rioters Are Being Properly Punished

Dawn Bancroft pleaded guilty on Tuesday, September 28 for a misdemeanor charge, after the 59-year-old Pennsylvanian made a video leaving the Capitol amidst the January 6 riots saying she wanted to “shoot [Nancy Pelosi] in the friggin’ brain.” Some, including a senior District Judge, question why Bancroft wasn’t charged with a felony for threatening a government official.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy