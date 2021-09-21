Brandon Veale column: Getting no kick from familiar comedy

Because it was nice out and I needed to get out of the house, I decided to make Sunday an annual "Outdoors Adventure Day." I puttered around Bayfield for a while and, though I planned on making it back for at least the end of the Minnesota Vikings game in Arizona, I was stuck in a rural part of northern Wisconsin with no cell service through the ending. When I pulled in to Duluth and checked my phone, it had become clear that something terrible had happened.