Fairbanks, AK

Candidate Profile: Kevin McKinley runs for Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly

By Alex Bengel
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Kevin McKinley is running for seat A on the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) Assembly. He said he is running because it’s a good way to give back to the community. “I’ve rUn a business for 30 years, Actually It’s 31 years now. I have experience making a payroll consistently, every two weeks, and I know the responsibility of that, and I’ve worked on state boards and I’ve learned how government has to work with business and the entrepreneurs out there and also the people, and you have to have those three things working together, or it just doesn’t work.”

