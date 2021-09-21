CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

'Dancing With the Stars' Snubs Tom Bergeron in 30th Season Celebration Montage

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDancing With The Stars Season 30 kicked off Monday night with a montage of memorable moments from the first 29 seasons. The montage focused on emotional moments from the hundreds of contestants who appeared on the show during its history, as well as funny moments from the judges. Notably, the montage did not include any funny moments from dad-joke master Tom Bergeron, who co-hosted the first 28 seasons of Dancing With The Stars.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Tom Bergeron Confirms He Was 'Fired' From ABC Series

Over a year since it was announced that he would be exiting the series, Tom Bergeron is speaking out about his time on Dancing With the Stars. A week before the Season 30 premiere, Bergeron tweeted about being a guest on Bob Saget's podcast. His tweet prompted one of his fans to ask him about his time on DWTS, and he replied by confirming that he was fired from the show.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Push Back Against Tyra Banks as Host, Call for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' Return

As ABC prepares to kick off a new season of Dancing With the Stars, Tyra Banks is prepping to return to the beloved dancing competition as host, much to the upset of some viewers. Although Banks, who took over hosting duties in Season 29 as the network opted to "embark on a new creative direction" for the beloved dancing competition, will mark her second year hosting in Season 30, calls to bring Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews back as hosts are growing louder.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

Derek Hough on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ having its first same-sex couple: ‘I think it’s going to be fantastic’

The news of “Dancing with the Stars” featuring its first same-sex couple with JoJo Siwa and a female pro on the upcoming 30th season may have surprised some fans, but definitely not Derek Hough. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough said backstage at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards after winning his third Best Choreography statuette (watch via our sister site Deadline). “I think, being in the U.K., living there for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common for ballroom dancers. They’ve been doing it for many, many, many years, so for me, it’s just kinda like I’m...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Bergeron
Person
Emma Slater
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
Sasha Farber
Person
Erin Andrews
Journal Inquirer

Tom Bergeron lands a new hosting job

There were several things you never saw on TV years ago — Perry Mason lose a case, Joe Mannix lose a fight, Frank Cannon lose his appetite, or Wink Martindale lose his smile. Martindale, a veteran game-show host of the ’70s, seemed to have that smile surgically attached to his...
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

How Much Money Does the Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Make?

Dancing With the Stars has been on television for literally 84 years, aka 29 seasons, with the 30th season premiering at 8 p.m. ET tonight on ABC. And no, the celebrities featured on the show certainly aren’t sashaying their way around the stage in humiliating outfits for free. While I’m...
TV SHOWS
Cosmopolitan

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Overjoyed for Tom Bergeron’s "Great News"

Tom Bergeron is teasing more details about his highly anticipated return to TV. Since his unexpected departure from Dancing With the Stars last summer, folks have been asking nonstop when the former longtime ABC host will be back on the small screen. After months of wondering, Tom is slowly revealing information here and there about his next project, which seems to involve an appearance on a new sitcom at NBC. But when he opened up to Full House star Bob Saget on the podcast Bob Saget’s Here For You, Tom also seemingly gushed about another project in the works.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montage#Dancing With The Stars#Dance#Reality Tv#Abc#Emilykpatton#Us Weekly#Covid#Nbc#Bcing
Kristyn Burtt

9 Things We Wish 'Dancing with the Stars' Would Bring Back — Even For Just One Week

Derek Hough and Nicole Scherzinger.Photo credit: ABC/Adam Larkey. With everyone on pins and needles waiting for an official season 30 renewal from ABC for "Dancing With the Stars" — we're pretty sure it's happening — we wanted to take a look back at the 29 other seasons. The dance competition series celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2020, and its 30th season is going to be another big milestone for the show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'DWTS' 2021: Tom Bergeron Supporters Continue to Rally for His Return

Tom Bergeron is not coming back to Dancing With The Stars any time soon, but that is still not stopping the show's fans from tweeting about how much they miss him. ABC and DWTS producers chose to take the show in a new creative direction for Season 29, bringing in Emmy winner Tyra Banks to serve as host. Bergeron still fields questions from fans about coming back to the show, usually to show off his sense of humor about the situation.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Dancing With the Stars: Who Stands the Best Chance of Winning Season 30?

Dancing With the Stars‘ Season 30 cast is now set, meaning it’s time to do what we always do at this time of the year: Speculate wildly about each celebrity’s chances!. Ahead of Monday’s season premiere (ABC, 8/7c), we’re breaking down our predictions of how Dancing‘s milestone cycle will pan out, from the performers destined for early elimination (a Cobra Kai sensei, perhaps?) to the legitimate contenders for that Mirrorball trophy. And though the official cast announcement earlier this month prompted the usual chorus of, “Wait, who are these people?” from some viewers, this year’s roster is actually quite stacked with potential winners: A former backup dancer, multiple Broadway alumni and a current pop star? We’ve got ourselves a competition, folks.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Mainstay Returns In-Person for Season 30

A familiar face joined Dancing With the Stars again. On Monday, which marked the Season 30 premiere, Len Goodman returned to the judges' panel. Goodman, who is from the United Kingdom, was forced to miss out on Season 29 of the series due to COVID-19 restrictions. Derek Hough, who has also returned to the panel, filled in for him during Season 29.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GoldDerby

‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 premiere recap: Which celebrities stood out on first night of competition? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The “Dancing with the Stars” season 30 premiere was Monday night, September 20. The show invited a new cast of 15 celebrities from the worlds of film, TV, music, sports, and social media. So who stood out as potential front-runners? Who seemed out of their depth? And who do you think will win the Mirror Ball Trophy when all is said and done? Scroll down for our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments and commentary throughout the night. SEE‘Dancing with the Stars’ Week 1 dances revealed — and Season 30 is spicing things up with a special vote This year’s cast...
TV SHOWS
Distractify

Will Season 30 of 'Dancing With the Stars' Be Cheryl Burke's Final Appearance?

In 2008, professional dancer Cheryl Burke joined the Season 2 cast of ABC’s hit dancing competition show Dancing With the Stars. Cheryl has been dancing on the show for 23 seasons and was also the first female professional to win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. She is also the first professional on DWTS to win it twice and consecutively. She won first place with 98 Degrees singer Drew Lachey in Season 2 and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith in Season 3.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Tyra Banks defends Dancing With the Stars dress after it was mocked online

Tyra Banks has divided viewers with a “Tyrassic Park” designed by Julian Mendez.The supermodel wore the burgundy gown, which featured giant, fan-like pleated sleeves that opened in wide circular shapes, to host Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) on Monday, in a look that reminded many on social media of the deadly spitting dilophosaurus from Jurassic Park.Other commentators said that the dress reminded them of “farfalle pasta”, while others went as far as comparing it to coronavirus. View this post on Instagram A...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tom Bergeron Announces Next Hosting Gig Following 'Dancing With the Stars' Firing

Tom Bergeron is unveiling his next big career move! More than a year after his and Erin Andrews' firings from Dancing With the Stars, Bergeron is set to host a new take on Tic-Tac-Dough that is in the works at NBCUniversal. Bergeron and former Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! executive producer Harry Friedman teamed up for the project, Deadline reports.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

Tom Bergeron Shares Big Career News and 'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Rejoicing

It’s official: Tom Bergeron is coming back to TV!. More than a year after leaving Dancing With the Stars, Tom is making his return to the small screen to host a remake of the game show Tic-Tac-Dough. Days before Deadline announced the exciting news, Tom teased the new project to Full House actor Bob Saget on his podcast Bob Saget’s Here for You. At the time, Tom said he was “waiting to hear if it’s picked up." Now that it’s gotten the green light, he's ready to celebrate.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy