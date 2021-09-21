'Dancing With the Stars' Snubs Tom Bergeron in 30th Season Celebration Montage
Dancing With The Stars Season 30 kicked off Monday night with a montage of memorable moments from the first 29 seasons. The montage focused on emotional moments from the hundreds of contestants who appeared on the show during its history, as well as funny moments from the judges. Notably, the montage did not include any funny moments from dad-joke master Tom Bergeron, who co-hosted the first 28 seasons of Dancing With The Stars.popculture.com
