Montpelier, VT

Advocates Ask State to Extend Pandemic-Related Hotel Program for the Homeless

By Anne Wallace Allen
 10 days ago
Advocates on Monday called for Vermont to extend a housing program that’s due to end September 23, which would force people in about 540 households out of motels and hotels. Vermont Legal Aid and other advocacy organizations want state officials to extend benefits that have housed the homeless since the start of the pandemic. The rooms are available, as is federal funding, said Mairead O’Reilly, a Vermont Legal Aid Attorney who spoke at a news conference in Montpelier.

