Agricultural Advisory Committee

 10 days ago

The Southold Town AGRICULTURAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE will meet on September 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM in the Meeting Hall, located at 53095 Main Road Southold. The public will have access to view and listen to the meeting as it is happening via Zoom. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there is an option to listen via telephone. Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82467145743?pwd=dTVPRjNWUjhSWUVTVDNrR3EwRVh2UT09 Passcode: 130622 Or One tap mobile : US: +19294362866,,82467145743#,,,,*130622# or +13126266799,,82467145743#,,,,*130622# Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 436 2866 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 Webinar ID: 824 6714 5743 Passcode: 130622 International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kbOvIAFufg.

