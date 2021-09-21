CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Jamestown Parks and Recreation Commission approves bid to renovate restroom facilities

By Masaki Ova
Jamestown Sun
 10 days ago

The Jamestown Parks and Recreation Commission unanimously approved a bid of more than $325,000 to renovate Parks and Recreation restroom facilities. The base bid from Hillerud Construction Inc. for the renovations is more than $254,000 with more than $70,000 added to provide labor and materials to replace all restroom doors, frames and hardware at each location not including The Bunker.

