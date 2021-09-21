‘We still look to Christ’: Faith community grieves loss of torched St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
BEECHER, Ill. – One day after a famed church in the Far South suburbs went up in flames, a pastor and surrounding community members are coming to grips with the loss. Around 2 p.m., Sunday, nearly a dozen fire departments responded to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Beecher following reports of a massive blaze. Fire crews eventually extinguished the blaze but the historic church was heavily damaged.wgntv.com
