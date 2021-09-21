Disturbance at residence leads to arrest

Lincoln, NE (September 30 2021) The robbery of a home in the 4200 block of Cornhusker Highway triggered a chain of arrests, the latest of which was yesterday. On August 23rd just after 11 a.m., police were called by a neighbor to the Cornhusker Highway address. He reported two men walking up to a residence who knocked over a motorcycle into a vehicle in the driveway. One of the men was carrying a rifle and they entered the trailer. When officers arrived, they found the men had already left the area in a vehicle, but a 43-year-old man reported he and another 38-year-old man were in the trailer when the robbers entered.

