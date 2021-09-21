Disturbance at residence leads to arrest

Lewes, DE- Delaware State Police arrested Dana Marie Gooner, 32, of Millsboro, for burglary and related crimes. On September 28, 2021, at approximately 3:27 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a residence on Maplewood Drive. The investigation determined the 33-year-old female resident was in the home when she heard the sound of her unsecured front door open and then yelling. When she walked into her living room, she observed an acquaintance, Dana Gooner, standing inside the residence. As the victim approached Dana, she was shoved by the suspect, which caused her to stumble backward. Dana then lunged at her, snatched her cellphone from her hand, and fled from the residence. A 2-year-old juvenile and a 5-year-old juvenile were in the living room and witnessed the incident. The victim and children were not injured.
Comments / 0