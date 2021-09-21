CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Disturbance at residence leads to arrest

By Brent Wasenius
thebestmix1055.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt about 12:45 Monday morning, Eric A. Jackson, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass, obstructing/flight to avoid arrest and resisting arrest following a disturbance at a residence in the 600 block of west Ninth Street. Officers were called to the residence where it was reported Jackson...

www.thebestmix1055.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fremont Tribune

Police arrest Fremont resident

At approximately 5:45 p.m., Sept. 18, Dylan B. Springgate, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault following an altercation at a residence in the 100 block of north Somers Avenue, Fremont Police reported. He is accused of inflicting minor injury to an acquaintance during the altercation.
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man accused of assaulting officer, resisting arrest

A report of a man causing a disturbance at a business in the 1300 block of east 23rd Street on Sunday night resulted in an arrest. Craig MW Maslonka, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after officers responded to the report. Maslonka...
FREMONT, NE
The Press

Police arrest Oakley resident on drug charges

OAKLEY An Oakley man was arrested on multiple drug charges on Sept. 26 following a report of a suspicious person slumped behind the wheel of a running vehicle. “[Police] located the vehicle and found a 20-year-old Oakley resident still slumped behind the wheel of the running vehicle,” read the report posted on the city of Oakley’s Facebook page. “Further investigation lead (sic) to the detention of the suspect for being under the influence of illegal drugs.”
OAKLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kfornow.com

Robbery, Stolen Guns Lead To Arrests

Lincoln, NE (September 30 2021) The robbery of a home in the 4200 block of Cornhusker Highway triggered a chain of arrests, the latest of which was yesterday. On August 23rd just after 11 a.m., police were called by a neighbor to the Cornhusker Highway address. He reported two men walking up to a residence who knocked over a motorcycle into a vehicle in the driveway. One of the men was carrying a rifle and they entered the trailer. When officers arrived, they found the men had already left the area in a vehicle, but a 43-year-old man reported he and another 38-year-old man were in the trailer when the robbers entered.
LINCOLN, NE
hometownstations.com

3 Lima residents arrested during drug investigation

3 Lima residents arrested during drug investigation. Ronald Hesseling, II, Eric Upthegrove, Jr, and Nicoya Darby, all of Lima, were arrested on the weekend of September 11th and 12th on drug-related charges after an 18-month investigation. Their cases will be presented to the Allen County Grand Jury for additional charges. The local task force worked alongside the FBI's Northwest Ohio Safe Streets Task Force during the investigation.
LIMA, OH
county17.com

Man on drugs arrested after causing disturbance at elementary school

A Gillette man was arrested yesterday morning for using drugs after he was reported for “erratic behavior” at Sunflower Elementary School, local law enforcement officials said Thursday. Campbell County Sheriff’s school resource officers responded to the school at 8:19 a.m., where staff reported a 34-year-old male was acting erratically on...
GILLETTE, WY
ABC 4

Domestic disturbance call leads police to drugs, weapons in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – What started as a domestic disturbance call led to a drug and weapons bust for the Provo Police Department. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the domestic disturbance last week. While investigating the incident, officers found about 54 pounds of...
PROVO, UT
Laramie Live

Woman Screaming Leads to Felony Arrest

On September 27 around 2:30 pm, officers with the Laramie Police Department were dispatched to the 3200 block of East Grand Avenue for the report of a woman who was screaming. After an investigation, 33-year-old Cousteau Wright, a Denver resident, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. Wright is being held at the Albany County Detention Center and the bond has not been set.
LARAMIE, WY
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Oxford disturbance call leads to weapons charge

OXFORD • A Tuesday disturbance ended with a trip to the county jail on a weapons charge for a Lafayette County man. Oxford police were dispatched to the Highway 7 South area on Sept. 21 for a reported disturbance. While on the scene, officers encountered Andrew Adams, 35, of Abbeville. A check revealed Adams had been convicted of a felony and had a firearm in his possession.
OXFORD, MS
local21news.com

Man arrested after creating disturbance at medical center, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been arrested for aggravated assault following a disturbance at a medical center, police say. On September 25 around 3:15 p.m., police were dispatched to UPMC Community Osteopathic for a report of an unruly individual causing a disturbance. According to police, officers made contact...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Alpena News

Traffic stop leads to gun arrest

Police on Friday arrested an Alpena man caught illegally carrying a concealed pistol, the Michigan State Police said today. Troopers from the Seventh District Hometown Security Team stopped the 31-year-old, whom they did not identify, around 10:30 a.m. on U.S.-23 North near Hamilton Road in Alpena Township for several violations. A 9mm handgun in the man’s possession led to his arrest when police verified the man did not have a license to carry a concealed pistol. Police lodged the man in the Alpena County Jail.
MICHIGAN STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

One arrested after disturbance near Irrigon schools

IRRIGON – The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office reports a disturbance near schools in Irrigon put the schools in “secure” status. A man was arrested. Here is the complete news release from MCSO:. On September 29th at approximately 2:12pm Morrow County Communication Center received a 911 call from a female caller...
IRRIGON, OR
whopam.com

Local woman arrested after disturbance, shots fired incident

A local woman was arrested following a shots fired incident Saturday afternoon on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a woman walking in the area of Greenville Road and the Bypass who appeared to be intoxicated and a news release says deputies received updated information regarding a disturbance at a home in the 3000 block of Greenville Road.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
dsp.delaware.gov

Millsboro Woman Arrested for Burglary to Residence- Lewes

Lewes, DE- Delaware State Police arrested Dana Marie Gooner, 32, of Millsboro, for burglary and related crimes. On September 28, 2021, at approximately 3:27 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a residence on Maplewood Drive. The investigation determined the 33-year-old female resident was in the home when she heard the sound of her unsecured front door open and then yelling. When she walked into her living room, she observed an acquaintance, Dana Gooner, standing inside the residence. As the victim approached Dana, she was shoved by the suspect, which caused her to stumble backward. Dana then lunged at her, snatched her cellphone from her hand, and fled from the residence. A 2-year-old juvenile and a 5-year-old juvenile were in the living room and witnessed the incident. The victim and children were not injured.
DELAWARE STATE
Republic

Death investigation leads to arrest

Indiana State Police detectives have arrested a local man on drug-related charges after a nearly 13-month investigation into the drug overdose death of another local resident. Stephen A. Moore, 29, of 6116 E. Prairie Stream Way, was arrested Saturday by Indiana State Police on multiple drug-related charges, troopers said. In...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy