Neighborhood Premiere Reveals Calvin and Dave Are [Spoiler] — Grade It!
The Butlers and the Johnsons are bonded for life following the events of The Neighborhood‘s Season 4 premiere. In a moment, we’ll ask you for your thoughts on Monday’s season opener — the CBS comedy’s first episode produced under the leadership of new showrunner Meg DeLoatch, who was tapped to succeed original series creator Jim Reynolds following the conclusion of Season 3 — but first, a terse recap:www.imdb.com
Comments / 0