COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is facing DUI and other charges after allegedly causing a two-vehicle crash Sunday night. Police say the suspect drove through the Barnes/Powers intersection as another car was trying to make a turn. The two cars collided, and a woman in one of the vehicles was seriously injured. Police say she was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO