Lori Loughlin's Co-Star Candace Cameron Bure Supports Olivia Jade Before DWTS Debut

 10 days ago

Candace Cameron Bure is casting her vote for this Dancing With the Stars newcomer. The Full House actress took to Instagram Stories to share her support for her former co-star Lori Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade. The YouTuber, whose involvement in the competition has stirred controversy, will officially make her DWTS debut on Monday, Sept. 20 for the season 30 premiere. "Dancing With the Stars is starting tonight," Candance began her video early on Monday. "And if you followed me for a while, you know how much I love Dancing With the Stars, and was on it...seven, eight, nine years ago, which is crazy." "I am so excited...

