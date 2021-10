‘FBI: Most Wanted’ is a crime drama series that centers upon an elite team of officers who take on some of the most dangerous criminals who have been evading the clutches of law enforcement authorities for a long time. As these notorious fugitives try to disrupt the peace of society, the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force — led by criminal profiler Jess LaCroix — try to capture them before it’s too late. Created by René Balcer, the show stars Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Nathaniel Arcand, and YaYa Gosselin. It is based on the CBS series titled ‘FBI‘ by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk. Curious to learn more about the show’s premise or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered!

