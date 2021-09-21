Calls for protected bike lanes on Pershing Drive continue

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The cycling community is calling for change after a man was killed while riding a scooter in the bike lane in Balboa Park this month.

This comes months after a well-known SDSU faculty member was struck while riding in the same area. Local advocates say they need safer streets for cyclists.

"It's a very clear, simple answer. We need protected barriers on our streets," says Kyle Heiskala, with Bike SD.

Heiskala says he's been a member of the cyclist community for more than a decade. He says it's difficult hearing another person was tragically killed along Pershing Drive.

Over the weekend, San Diego Police confirmed a 34-year-old man was hit while riding a scooter in the bike lane.

"Whether they're riding a scooter, skateboard, or bicycle, we need protected barriers so that these accidents, they're not accidents, these crashes, these deaths will stop occurring," Heiskala says.

Back in July, advocates gathered at the same spot in Bird Park, calling for change. That same month, cyclist and well-known SDSU Director of Facilities Planning Laura Shinn was killed while riding Pershing Drive.

"It's tragic to see more deaths on our streets," says Heiskala. "I place the blame at the feet of people who had the power to do something ten years ago."

Heiskala says he has seen a change in the current administration. City leaders are now actively working with bike advocates.

Although it is unclear when Pershing Drive will get protected bike lanes, Heiskala says he is hopeful they will receive a timeline by the end of the year.

ABC 10News has reached out to the mayor's office. We are still waiting on an update regarding the Pershing Drive project.