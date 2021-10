DECATUR, Ga. — Every day thousands of cars drive by what looks like an ordinary parking lot in Decatur, Georgia. But there is nothing ordinary about it. A memorial, many don’t even know exists, sits roughly 300 feet from Memorial Drive. The mausoleum, a Civil War-era burial site, is enclosed by 15-feet tall granite walls. It’s seen better days. Graffiti stains the outside of the shrine while inside overgrown trees and grass cover the tombs. But Jessica Derise was drawn to it.

