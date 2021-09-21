CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoMD Weather for Tuesday, September 21, 2021

By National Weather Service
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HR8UA_0c2YC13A00

A slight chance of showers before 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

A chance of showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

SoMD Weather for Friday, October 1, 2021

Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind.
