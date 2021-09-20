Swampscott readies for special election

SWAMPSCOTT — The Select Board was primarily focused on election season Monday night, hammering out early voting dates and announcing a temporary polling location for its upcoming special election, which will determine whether a new consolidated elementary school is built in town.

It was determined in the meeting that early voting will only take place on the first floor of Town Hall from 9 a.m.-2 p.m on Oct. 9.; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Oct. 12-14; and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Early voting had been extended by the commonwealth of Massachusetts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the town did not see a big early-voter turnout in its election. Town Clerk Sue Duplin believes that this was because voting took place during a holiday.

“The ballots are being printed now,” Duplin added. “We should expect to mail them out shortly.”

On Oct. 19, town voters will be asked to approve a debt exclusion — or Prop 2 ½ override — for the cost of the new K-4 elementary school; Town Meeting last week voted to authorize the town to pay for the new school, which is anticipated to be $97.67 million.

Of that amount, the town’s share for the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA)-approved project is expected to be approximately $64 million. The state, or MSBA, would reimburse the town approximately $34.35 million for its share of the project.

The new school, if approved at next month’s special election, would combine the town’s three existing elementary schools — Clarke, Hadley and Stanley — and would be built on the current Stanley site, at 10 Whitman Road.

Voters will also be asked to approve the eminent domain taking by the town of easements at 101 Forest Ave. related to the project, which has drawn opposition from the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Lynn, the landowners.

The deadline to apply for both absentee and early-voting ballots is Oct. 13. Mail-in ballots need to be turned in by election day, Oct. 19. The last day to register to vote for this election, as well as to change one’s name or address in the voter registry is Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m.

The Select Board also discussed the placement of a temporary polling location. Last year it was in the Swampscott High School cafeteria, but with school in session for this special election, the location has to change. The school, however, has offered the gym to voters.

One concern Duplin had was the parking situation at the high school, if school were to be in session during voting hours. Last year, there was reportedly plenty of room for parking, which made the school a strong choice as a polling location in the minds of residents. Still, the town “need(s) to find a more permanent location,” according to Duplin.

The board wished to reserve Swampscott High’s gym as the location for polling, but noted that it will continue to look at the matter in later meetings, as well as the possibility of suspending school on Oct. 19, which is already an early-release day.

The Select Board urged residents to go out and vote this October and added that if there are questions or concerns about voting early or on election day, the Select Board added that people should reach out via phone or email.

“We encourage citizens to vote,” said Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald. “This should be a priority.”

The post Swampscott readies for special election appeared first on Itemlive .