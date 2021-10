We knew Mac Jones seemed in control during his first-ever start with the New England Patriots on Sunday against Miami, but we had no idea he was this cool a customer. Jones dotted plenty of receivers en route to a 29-of-39, 281-yard day that looked like a prototypical five-year veteran’s season opener. He was poised, able to raise and deliver mid-range strikes all over the field. He evoked a young Tom Brady, if a young Tom Brady had actually won a National Championship and orchestrated the most explosive offense in college football one year prior.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO