FBI: International Boss Teases Series Premiere's 'Epic' Three-Way Crossover With FBI and FBI: Most Wanted

Dick Wolf’s FBI Universe just got bigger! The franchise’s second spinoff, FBI: International , is set to debut this Tuesday as part of a three-way crossover with FBI and FBI: Most Wanted , starting at 8/7c on CBS.

“‘Epic’ is the perfect word for it,” showrunner Derek Haas tells TVLine of the three-hour event. “It stretches from America to Hungary to Croatia and back again. All the characters have to work together to stop the baddest of the bad.”

FBI: International (debuting Tuesday at 10 pm) follows the FBI Fly Team, a specialized group headquartered in Budapest that tracks and neutralizes threats against Americans, dropping in wherever that may be at a moment’s notice. “They move from country to country in Europe each week, partnering with international law enforcement to bring criminals to justice,” Haas explains. “Overall, it’s a fast-paced, action-packed thrill ride.”

FBI: International stars Luke Kleintank ( The Man in the High Castle , Bones ) as Special Agent Scott Forrester, the team’s dedicated leader who puts his missions ahead of his personal life and “is rarely seen without the team’s ‘secret weapon’ – their trusty Schutzhund dog, Tank,” according to the official synopsis.

Tank is the franchise’s first four-legged series regular and will travel everywhere with the team. Trained in Schutzhund technique to help out whenever duty calls, the furry team player was a retired FBI cadaver dog before Forrester brought him to Europe.

The crew also includes Special Agent Jamie Kellett ( Poldark ‘s Heida Reed), a woman unafraid of a fight and whose extensive network of informants is a powerful resource; Special Agent Andre Raines ( Orange Is the New Black ‘s Carter Redwood), whose accounting background comes in handy while tracking criminal enterprises’ moving money; Special Agent Cameron Vo ( Lucifer ’s Vinessa Vidotto), a competitive West Point grad and the team’s newest member who excels at interrogation and strategy; and Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger ( Counterpart ‘s Christiane Paul), the “unflappable, multilinguistic liaison between the FBI Fly Team and each host country they inhabit.”

According to Haas, Jaeger will be a huge part of the season as the team tackles everything from “a major cryptocurrency theft ring to a global sex trafficking organization that stretches across three shows.”

With the FBI franchise, the Law & Order franchise and #OneChicago all part of Dick Wolf’s expanded television universe, it leaves the potential for a mega eight-part crossover. And while Haas “can’t even think about it,” he notes that “knowing Dick Wolf, where there’s a will, there’s a way.”