CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keokuk County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Keokuk by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Keokuk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HENRY...SOUTHEASTERN KEOKUK...SOUTHERN WASHINGTON AND EASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 737 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brighton, or 11 miles southwest of Washington, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fairfield, Washington, Wayland, Brighton, Ainsworth, Lockridge, Crawfordsville, Olds, Rome, Pleasant Plain, Coppock, Washington Airport, Germanville, Haskins, Lake Darling State Park, Swedesburg, Noble, Perlee, East Pleasant Plain and Marr Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayland, IA
County
Keokuk County, IA
State
Washington State
City
Fairfield, IA
City
Keokuk, IA
City
Brighton, IA
City
Lockridge, IA
City
Washington, IA
City
Rome, IA
City
Crawfordsville, IA
City
Ainsworth, IA
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Newsom signs #FreeBritney bill to reform conservatorship laws

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law to reform conservatorships in California, after pop star Britney Spears' public fight to win her freedom from her father. The new law comes as a Los Angeles judge suspended Spears' father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer's career, financial and personal decisions for 13 years.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#The Quad Cities#Eastern Jefferson

Comments / 0

Community Policy