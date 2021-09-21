CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iowa, Sauk by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iowa; Sauk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR IOWA AND SOUTHWESTERN SAUK COUNTIES At 743 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Muscoda to 10 miles northwest of Dodgeville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Spring Green around 800 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Barneveld, Ridgeway, Orion, Cobb, Arena, Governor Dodge St Park, Edmund, Clyde, Blue Mound St Park and Avoca. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Iowa County, WI
City
Ridgeway, WI
State
Iowa State
City
Spring Green, WI
City
Muscoda, WI
City
Dodgeville, WI
City
Barneveld, WI
City
Avoca, WI
County
Sauk County, WI
CBS News

Biden signs government funding bill to prevent shutdown

Washington — The House and Senate on Thursday both approved a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies open through early December and staves off a partial government shutdown, just hours before funding is set to expire. The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, passed the Senate in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Arena#Edmund Clyde

Comments / 0

Community Policy