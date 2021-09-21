CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richland County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN RICHLAND COUNTY At 743 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Richland Center to 9 miles northwest of Spring Green to 8 miles southeast of Muscoda, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Richland County, including the following locations County Roads O And O O, Highways 58 And 154, Ithaca, Highway 58 And County B, Orion, Lone Rock and Keyesville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Muscoda, WI
City
Spring Green, WI
County
Richland County, WI
City
Lone Rock, WI
CBS News

Biden signs government funding bill to prevent shutdown

Washington — The House and Senate on Thursday both approved a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies open through early December and staves off a partial government shutdown, just hours before funding is set to expire. The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, passed the Senate in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Orion#Keyesville

Comments / 0

Community Policy