Severe Weather Statement issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN RICHLAND COUNTY At 743 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Richland Center to 9 miles northwest of Spring Green to 8 miles southeast of Muscoda, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Richland County, including the following locations County Roads O And O O, Highways 58 And 154, Ithaca, Highway 58 And County B, Orion, Lone Rock and Keyesville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH