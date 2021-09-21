Severe Weather Statement issued for Henry, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Henry; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HENRY...SOUTHERN WASHINGTON AND EASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 741 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coppock, or 8 miles south of Washington, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Washington, Wayland, Brighton, Ainsworth, Lockridge, Crawfordsville, Olds, Rome, Pleasant Plain, Coppock, Noble, Washington Airport, East Pleasant Plain, Marr Park, Merrimac, Germanville, Haskins, Mac Coon Access, Salina and Lake Darling State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH