Rare WWII-Era Planes On Display In Modesto

No one can doubt Randolph County resident Michael Kennedy’s love for our country. The Veterans Service Officer for Randolph County’s love of this country’s military is on display in the front yard of his home. “I’ve been wanting to do this for years,” said Kennedy of the display. “I’m a veteran and I have family members that have served in every branch of the armed services except for the U.S. Coast Guard,” he added. Most of the items in the display were purchased in May of 2020 with the intention of being placed soon after. “I had a heart attack in June, and another in July, so for health reasons I was forced to wait until I felt up to it,” Kennedy explained.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO