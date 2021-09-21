CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Modesto, CA

Rare WWII-Era Planes On Display In Modesto

cbslocal.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the rarest historical military planes are on display in Modesto this week. Some people are even being allowed to fly in the aircraft.

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

Related
San Bernardino County Sun

WWII B-17 Bomber on display this week at Chino Planes of Fame museum

One of only five in the world, a World War II B-17 Bomber landed Monday afternoon, Sept. 28, in Chino and will be on display through Sunday at the Planes of Fame Air Museum. The B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey is on loan from the Airbase Arizona Flying Museum. Although...
CHINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Modesto, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
nwestiowa.com

WWII vets wrestle history in Washington

WASHINGTON—Everyone remembers where they were when the planes attacked. Phares Lefever was on his way back from church when he heard the news that Pearl Harbor had been bombed. “Everybody was looking toward that fact that we would have to become part of the World War II,” Phares said. “We...
WASHINGTON STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

Local WWII veteran to be honored with a Dream Flight in vintage plane

–Robert Hager of Paso Robles, a 95-year old World War II Navy veteran is being honored Wednesday with a Dream Flight in a vintage WWII biplane. Hager served in the Navy for three years from the ages of 17-20 and was discharged in 1946 with the rank of SKT 3/c, which stands for Storekeeper Technical Third Class. “Which means I dealt with parts for submarines. I did not deal with pencils, toilet paper, et cetera,” said Hager.
PASO ROBLES, CA
wizmnews.com

WWII monument dedicated at La Crosse veterans’ park

A north La Crosse park which honors veterans has added a new memorial. A monument to vets from World War II has been dedicated at Veterans Freedom Park. La Crosse’s Hauser family provided funding for the new memorial. Five Hauser brothers served in WWII, including the father of Navy veteran Rick Hauser, who spoke at the ceremony about the many U.S. citizens, who joined the war effort.
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Planes#Wwii#Aircraft#Fly
News On 6

Tulsa Air & Space Museum To Host Rare WWII Bomber

The Tulsa Air and Space Museum says it will host a rare World War II bomber this weekend. The B-25 “Mitchell” Rosie’s Reply is an American medium bomber that was introduced in 1941 and named in honor of Major General William "Billy" Mitchell, a pioneer of U.S. military aviation. The plane was recently repainted and received new nose art and a new name Rosie’s Reply to honor the women that filled the war-time shortage of workers during World War II.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Winchester News Gazette

A Patriotic Display

No one can doubt Randolph County resident Michael Kennedy’s love for our country. The Veterans Service Officer for Randolph County’s love of this country’s military is on display in the front yard of his home. “I’ve been wanting to do this for years,” said Kennedy of the display. “I’m a veteran and I have family members that have served in every branch of the armed services except for the U.S. Coast Guard,” he added. Most of the items in the display were purchased in May of 2020 with the intention of being placed soon after. “I had a heart attack in June, and another in July, so for health reasons I was forced to wait until I felt up to it,” Kennedy explained.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
newschannel6now.com

WWII Warbirds visiting Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The WWII Warbirds are in Wichita Falls this weekend and you can take a tour aboard the commemorative Air Force B-17. “The United States built 12,700 of them. There are only four actively flying in the United States,” said Nancy Kwiecien, the Executive Officer of the Commemorative Air Force for the Gulf Coast Wing.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MILITARY
CBS Denver

Denver Firefighter Jeff Billingsley Honored For 19 Years Of Service

DENVER (CBS4)– The community paid tribute to a fallen Denver firefighter on Thursday. Denver Fire Technician Jeff Billingsley had a heart attack while on duty and passed away on Sept. 20. Jeff Billingsley (credit: Denver Fire) He was remembered by his fellow firefighters during a memorial service on Thursday, “I want you to take and notice that every tear shed, every salute, every sign of respect that is shown, is earned by a life well lived of service.” (credit: CBS) Billingsley was remembered for his 19 years of service, most recently at Fire Station 35 at Denver International Airport. (credit: CBS) After the service, he was honored with a procession as Billingsley was delivered to his final resting place.
DENVER, CO
WacoTrib.com

Rare photo of early Texas Ranger Jack Hays on display in Waco museum

Visitors to the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum now can see what famed early Ranger Jack Hays looked like, thanks to an 1858 photograph on loan to the museum. Actually, the photograph captures what Hays looked like more than a decade after he left Texas and Ranger service for the gold fields of California.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy