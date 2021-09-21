Marvel's Next TV Series Is About an Incredibly Violent Monkey, and It's Out Soon

"It's time to put an end to this monkey business." Hulu has revealed a first look teaser for a new animated series on Hulu called Hit-Monkey, another fairly unknown Marvel character getting his own show. It was initially conceived as part of a shared universe connecting to The Offenders, then it was decided it would be better as a stand-alone series. Hulu also recently debuted the M.O.D.O.K. animated series based on another obscure Marvel character. Marvel's Hit-Monkey series tells the tale of a wronged Japanese snow monkey, mentored by the ghost of an American assassin named Bryce (voiced by Jason Sudeikis), as he cuts a wide swath through the Tokyo underworld. The voice cast includes Olivia Munn, George Takei, Ally Maki, and Nobi Nakanishi. This actually looks damn good - at first glance it seems like a mashup between John Wick and Archer, but with a hitman monkey. As wacky as this all seems, I'm quite curious to give it a watch.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO