2022 4-star Texas WR commit Armani Winfield to reportedly visit MSU this weekend

By Robert Bondy
 10 days ago
A top 200 recruit in the country will reportedly be on campus to visit Michigan State this weekend.

Four-star wide receiver Armani Winfield will visit this weekend according to a report from 247Sports. Winfield — who is ranked as the No. 163 overall prospect in the 2022 class — recently visited East Lansing in June and will be back on campus this weekend for the Spartans’ home matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Winfield is currently committed to Texas, and has been committed to the Longhorns since January. However, it appears there must be some interest in Michigan State for him to be taking another visit to campus in the past few months.

Winfield hails from Lewisville, Texas and is rated as the No. 24 wide receiver prospect in the 2022 class.

