Kids

Family Storytime

By keris
Frederick News-Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor ages up to 8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Registration required. Visit site for details. Please wear a mask during this program, wearing a mask helps protect all attendees, especially those most vulnerable.

www.fredericknewspost.com

