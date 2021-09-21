Move and Learn

Southeast Regional Practice Leader, Principal at GUIDE Architecture, LLC. I have over 20 years of experience creating, planning and designing healthcare environments but I have a lifetime of personal experiences that inspire me to push for the best, envision the greatest and fuel my motivation to work with you, your schedule and your budget to bring your vision to reality. I don’t consider what I do just a job, it is my passion, my mission and my opportunity to make a difference. Life’s most amazing and pivotal experiences occur in a healthcare environment! My career is focused on creating a built environment that provides hope, inspiration and support to the patient, family and the clinical team. I have the privilege of working with you: a hospital president, system executive, project manager and clinical team member to help you define your vision, put it into words and images and translate it into a supportive, beautiful space that embodies your mission, vision and values. And that’s not just my elevator speech! I consider it an honor to work with you!

