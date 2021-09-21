Doom Patrol: Michelle Gomez Teases Madame Rouge's Journey

The third season of Doom Patrol debuts Thursday, September 23rd on HBO Max and will see not only the aftermath of the team's confrontation with Candlemaker from Season 2 but the introduction of Madame Rouge. Played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Michelle Gomez, the character is described as arriving in a time machine "with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it". It's a description that certainly sets things up for a good bit of mystery and potentially some big adventures, but according to Gomez, Madame Rouge is much like the DC series' other characters in the sense that she's on her own journey through discovery.