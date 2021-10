The Newport football team has had a rough month of September as injuries and blowout losses have mounted, the latest a Sept. 25 42-7 setback at the hands of Trinity. However, if one looks just below the surface, there are signs of a potential Buffalo resurgence. Newport’s defense held the Shamrocks on several occasions, including an inspiring goal line stand, and sophomore QB Mason Messick is starting to find his passing groove.

NEWPORT, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO