Flood Advisory issued for Maury by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 07:04:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TNC119-211830- /O.NEW.KOHX.FL.Y.0111.210921T0041Z-210922T1204Z/ /COLT1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 741 PM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Duck River At Columbia. * From this evening to Wednesday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 28.8 feet and rising. * Action stage is 28.0 feet. * Flood stage is 32.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Flood waters overflow the banks and low lying areas near Columbia begin to flood. Target Area: Maury The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee Duck River At Columbia affecting Maury County.