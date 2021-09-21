Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Juneau, Monroe, Richland, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Juneau; Monroe; Richland; Vernon The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Juneau County in central Wisconsin Northeastern Vernon County in southwestern Wisconsin Northeastern Richland County in southwestern Wisconsin Southeastern Monroe County in west central Wisconsin * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 740 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Elroy to Hillsboro to 11 miles southwest of Wonewoc, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Wonewoc around 745 PM CDT. Elroy around 750 PM CDT. Mauston around 755 PM CDT. New Lisbon around 800 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Bartons Corners, Dells Timberland Campground, Bunker Hill, Johnson Hill, Lyndon Station, Germantown and Glendale. This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 59 and 80. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH